Controversial Metro zoning bill concerning duplexes in the city has been put on hold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A controversial Metro zoning bill concerning duplexes has been put on hold.

In February, the proposal was introduced. It would have allowed duplexes on lots inside the city's urban core that are currently zoned for a single-family home.

Supporters argued this would create affordable housing.

Just last week, those against the bill showed up in Green Hills raising concerns about storm water runoff and flooding, traffic, public school density, the tree canopy, sewage and developers.

In February, the bill's main sponsor Metro Council member Quin Evans Segall joined OpenLine to discuss the housing reform to build attached homes in Nashville.

Segall said on Wednesday that she's withdrawing the bill to give Metro departments time to complete a study on housing types and their infrastructure needs.

"At the same time as holding meetings, Metro departments have been engaged in an ongoing process to examine infrastructure needs of different housing types," she said in a Facebook post. "This work builds on infrastructure studies dating back at least 15 years, as well as department master plans for growth and resiliency."