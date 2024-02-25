'This bill brings up massive issues.' Plan to address Nashville's affordable housing crisis firing people up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashvillians feel strongly about residential development, and a package of zoning reform bills are firing people up.

The sponsors of the pieces of legislation call the package NEST: Nashville's Essential Structures for Togetherness.

On Sunday afternoon, neighbors from Green Hills jammed into a community room at the YMCA. Most people showed up to fight a proposal which would allow duplexes on most single-family lots.

Supporters argue this change would create more affordable housing. The proposal is sponsored by 9 members of the Metro Council, including District 25 Council Member Jeff Preptit. The newly-election council member told his constituents that doesn't mean he's committed to each proposal. He said he believes Nashville has to make room for new housing options.

"I think we do need to think creatively about how we address housing here in the city," said Jeff Preptit. "But I think the slate of bills that are currently proposed is something I believe needs a lot of work. We're going to need to put our best foot forward on that."

Neighbors voiced concerns about storm water runoff and flooding, traffic, public school density, the tree canopy, sewage and developers.

From the start, there's been backlash about the ideas. Before they were first introduced in January, there weren't any community forums for taxpayers to be heard. There will be several community meetings before a vote happens, including a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at James Lawson High School on Monday, February 26. Some others are listed on the website created in support of the legislation.

Voting on these bills will not happen until April at the earliest.