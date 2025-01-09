Controversy over unapproved short-term rentals escalates in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Short-term rentals are tightly restricted in communities. So when we discovered that two homes in Hendersonville outside the allowed area were being repeatedly rented out, we started digging.

Nearly five months later, even after a judge ordered the owner to stop, the rentals haven’t stopped at 107 Breakwater North or 540 Indian Lake Road.

According to a new petition filed with Sumner County Circuit Court, rentals at both properties in October, November, and December were reported and investigated by police. In at least one case, a person staying at one of the properties told police that the owner assured them any legal problems with the city were over.

"It has not been resolved," said Mayor Jamie Clary. "We're going to continue to cite these houses as well as the other couple houses that are doing this illegally."

The mayor's office has let a judge know rentals have continued at the homes, and believe the property owner, Jeremy Durham, could be in contempt of court.

"Our city attorney and one of our staffers, this is the number one drain on their time because of this one individual, and we anticipated it would get better by now, but unfortunately it hasn't," Clary said.

Durham, a Williamson County resident, was expelled from the state legislature in 2016 I reached out to him for this story. He told me he is not remotely concerned about the recent developments.

"It's aggravating and frustrating," said Monica Charlton who lives next-door to the home on Breakwater North. "This street and neighborhood has been awesome, and now, it's just, we've got this ugly cloud that's just hanging over it."

If Durham is found in contempt, the penalty could be up to 10 days in jail and/or a $50 fine for each count. Durham potentially faces over 150 counts, which adds up quickly.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.