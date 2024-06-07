Conviction restored for mother found guilty of killing infant twins in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Court of Criminal Appeals restored the conviction of a woman found guilty of felony murder for the death of her infant twins.

This means Lindsey Lowe is now again a convicted double murderer.

You will recall she had already served nine years of a 56-year sentence for the conviction in Sumner County.

This was a high-profile case that shocked Middle Tennessee and received national news coverage. After several days of testimony, the jury decided Lowe smothered her newborn twins to death after giving birth in a bathroom.

In a stunning development two years ago, the judge who presided ordered a new trial for Lowe.

Why?

He determined a juror with an agenda against Lowe was untruthful in an effort to get onto the jury and possibly influence the verdict.

As a result, he decided Lowe’s right to a trial by a fair and impartial jury were significantly impaired.

The conviction was vacated and Lowe was released nearly two years ago.

Fast forward to now.

District Attorney Ray Whitley had appealed the judge’s decision, and today the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals determined there was no clear evidence the so-called “stealth juror” influenced the verdict. As a result, the double murder conviction is restored.

Lowe — who has been living with her parents — turned herself back in to the Sumner County jail for re-booking.

Her attorneys will seek to appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Lowe is now free again on $75,000 bond, but I’m told the state attorney general is now challenging that saying as a convicted double murderer she is not entitled to bond while seeking an appeal.