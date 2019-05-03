COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crossing guard in Cookeville was struck by a vehicle yesterday afternoon.

According to Cookeville Police Department, the crossing guard was hit while directing traffic at Northeast Elementary School, located on N. Old Kentucky Road.

The crossing guard had injuries that were not life threatening, but she was still transported to the hospital.

Cookeville Police Department wrote a post on their Facebook page reminding drivers to pay attention driving through school zones.