COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after a parent reported that a student had a gun on campus.

In an email from Putnam County School System to parents, the district said the student has been located and is with police.

The district said CHS administration, school resource officers and law enforcement are on site. No one is allowed in or out of the building during the lockdown.

This story is developing and will be updated.