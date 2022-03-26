8-year-old and friends host 'Cookies for Ukraine' fundraiser for refugees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the last month, we've seen a lot of tributes and fundraisers for the people of Ukraine. But of all the ones we've covered, you won't find one any sweeter than this.

"Next customers please," said Jane Somers, the organizer of Cookies for Ukraine.

The eight year old has a simple mission: she wants to get people to care about what's going on in Eastern Europe.

"I’ve heard of Ukrainians dying and stuff because of the war," said Somers. "The whole world has problems that need to be solved, and some people don’t really even care about them. I decided to start doing this to help my community and my global community."

All of the money will go to the non-profit Romania Reborn, that will provide support to refugees surging across the border.

"We want to help the refugees because we want to help them feel at home," said Jane.

This is why simply standing at the cookie stand just wouldn't do. She and her team, which she calls Girls Run the World, ran up and down the sidewalk.

"Cookies, Cookies, Cookies for Ukraine, $1," sang a chorus of little girls.

They drew in customers, made car-side deliveries and even sweet talked future clientele.

"One dollar or more because that depends on how much cookies you take," said six year old Sara Somers, Jane's younger sister.

Michelle Wolfe saw the stand as she was walking into Dose Coffee on McGavock Street.

"And then we’ll try an oatmeal chocolate chip cookie," said Wolfe to the girls.

"I was coming in for my Saturday coffee and I saw these cute little girls and their signs. Who can resist delicious cookies and sweets — and it’s for a good cause: Ukraine," she said.

It was the same draw for dozens of other patrons who happened to pass by. "I like that all the people are coming and I get to meet them," said Sara.

With a team like this, only one thing could hold them back: eating just a little too much of the product. "Snickerdoodles are my favorite," said Jane. "Yeah it took a lot of work, but I think it was worth it."

The cookie stand closed Saturday afternoon, but you can still donate to Romania Reborn, their non-profit of choice.

