Cooler Temps and Lower Humidity Coming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All eyes keep to the skies as we head into Wednesday evening. More chances for thunderstorms are forecasted.

All of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area remains under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms.

Heavy downpours in addition to the rain that's already been received will bring concerns for Flash Flooding. Also, small hail and damaging wind cannot be ruled out with any storms that form.

Storm chances increase as we move later into the evening and night. This is all ahead of a cold front that will move through the Mid-South and bring a brief, calmer pattern for Thursday.

Thursday and Friday will be much improved when it comes to humidity, as things are expected to drop into the more comfortable range for June.