CoolSprings Galleria Mall host inaugural Black-Owned Business Expo

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — CoolSprings Galleria Mall is hosting its inaugural Black-Owned Business Expo on Saturday and looking for local vendors to take part.

Thursday is the deadline for businesses to register.

Organizers want to give them a platform to reach new people and hopefully expand their businesses.

"We're just really excited to give these vendors an opportunity to be able to display their products and services to a larger audience. It's a great opportunity for these local small businesses," said Senior Marketing Director of Cool Springs Galleria Tori Dean.

That's something the business owners, like Karz Miller appreciate. He has a lifestyle brand clothing line named Protocol Clothing.

He says this would be a huge chance not just for his business, but for anyone who is able to sign up.

"It just helps me get my brand out there, obviously I'd love to get product off but more so than ever it's about getting that message out," Miller said.

CoolSprings is looking for vendors selling clothing like Miller, handmade crafts, artwork, jewelry, collectibles, and more.

The expo will be this Saturday from 10 to 6 at CoolSprings Galleria Mall.

Find more information here, or click here to apply to be a vendor.

