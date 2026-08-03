CoolSprings Galleria welcomes thousands of shoppers during tax-free weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Before the first school bell of the year rings, there is a lot of shopping to be done.

Thousands of families headed to Cool Springs Galleria to take advantage of tax-free weekend If you need a refresher -- here's what qualifies:

Apparel 100-dollars or less per item

School and art supplies 100-dollars or less

Laptops and tablets $1,500 or less

Carrie Sharp spoke with Tori Dean with Cool Springs about who can take part in the savings.

"It's really for anyone. It's just those items specifically are what qualifies so it doesn't matter your age or size - it's all tax free."

Tax free weekend ended Sunday at midnight and extended to online purchases as well as long as the items are shipped to a Tennessee address.

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