Coping with mass violence takes time. Counselors want to help people in community still reeling from Covenant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Events as horrific as the mass shooting at The Covenant School can take a toll.

On Monday and Tuesday, experts are coming to Nashville to help our community move forward. The program is called "Pathways to Healing: A Conversation On Moving Forward After A Mass Violence Event."

Tennessee Voices for Victims is bringing together national consultants from the Office of Victims of Crime and local advocates with the Covenant Long-term Recovery Group to talk to adults about grief, fear and anxiety.

The agency has focused on the needs of Covenant victims and their families since the March morning when the shooting happened.

Verna Wyatt is the co-founder of Tennessee Voices for Victims.

"It could be that you're a parent that drops their child off everyday, and you have this uncomfortable feeling in the pit of your stomach because the worst thing that could happen has happened here," said Wyatt.

Something unique and difficult about mass tragedy incidents is the entire community, and sometimes an entire region, can be deeply impacted.

Anyone is welcome to the following free sessions:



October 16th, 9:30a-11:00a @ Woodmont Christian Church, 3601 Hillsboro Pike, in the Chapel

October 16th, 6:00p-7:30p @ Woodmont Christian Church, 3601 Hillsboro Pike, in the Chapel

October 17th, 9:30a-11:00p @ The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, 3421 Belmont Blvd., in the Frist Foundation Boardroom. Specific information for service providers such as youth pastors, pediatrician’s offices, etc. will be provided.

October 17th, 4:00p-5:30p @ Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd., in the Sanctuary. Specific information for teachers will be provided.

October 17th, 6:00p-7:30p @ The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, 3421 Belmont Blvd., in the Frist Foundation Boardroom