Coping with storm anxiety and stress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Storm 5 Alert is issued for Middle Tennessee ahead of severe weather Thursday afternoon. For some of you all, the anxiety over this weather is already building up.

It's not uncommon to feel like this and there is a way to empower yourself through preparation.

Middle Tennessee is no stranger to severe weather. We’ve experienced some heartbreaking tragedies and so have our neighbors in Kentucky, many of whom are still recovering from deadly tornadoes last year.

The National Weather Service wants people to think about where you will take shelter, making sure you have several ways to get weather warnings and information, and having a plan for you and your family to help reduce your fear and stress levels when storms are in the area.

Also, learn your local geography like nearby cities and counties because understanding where the storms are and where they’re going can make severe weather much less stressful.

You may also want to create an emergency health information sheet for every member of your family.

If you have an intense reaction to severe weather like difficulty breathing or panic attacks, contact your doctor.

