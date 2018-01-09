Corker Sets Record Straight About Relationship With Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Senator Bob Corker set the record straight about his relationship with President Trump.

Corker and the President have had a rocky relationship over the last few months -- both of them trading jabs on Twitter, with Corker once calling the Trump White House "an adult daycare center."

However, Corker flew on Air Force One with the President to Tennessee on Monday, and right after today's speech he told NewsChannel 5 that his icy relationship with President Trump might be over.

"It's been no secret that your relationship with the President hasn't always been a good one," Jason Lamb with NewsChannel 5 said.

"I think that's old. I don't think people realize how much interaction we have. I don't think they realize how much we talk with each other each week, with his family members. I've got breakfast in the morning with Rex Tillerson. I talked yesterday with the national security advisor. Again, I don't think people realize the amount of interaction we have," Corker responded.

The senator announced he will not be seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate this year.

