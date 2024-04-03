Could arming school staff in Tennessee make your child safer? Some lawmakers think so.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Could a bill that would allow school staff to be armed in Tennessee make your child safer? Some lawmakers think so, while some parents are concerned about it.

If passed, this bill would come with a list of requirements before a school staff member could have a weapon in schools.

Staff would have to have a valid handgun carry permit in Tennessee, be fingerprinted by a law enforcement agency, pass a psychological evaluation, have written permission of the Chief of the appropriate law enforcement agency, and complete 40 hours of training each year.

When those requirements are met, the Director of Schools and Chief of the local law enforcement agency would be the only ones notified about people permitted to carry.

Lawmakers say something has to be done to protect students and staff since not every school has an SRO.

"We have 1,868 public schools in Tennessee and 1,302 of those schools have SROs. That leaves 566 schools across the state that do not have an SRO," said Senator Paul Bailey.

Some parents are concerned about the legislation. The organization Moms Demand Action spoke out about the possible law.

"This bill will add to the number of guns at school settings, something a majority of Tennessee parents simply do not want. This bill keeps parents in the dark. They will not know which teachers are carrying guns, because their identities would be confidential," said Moms Demand Action member Katie Edwards.

Opponents also argue that in a crisis like a school shooting it could confuse responding law enforcement, if they see an adult with a gun.

The bill passed a Senate committee yesterday and is due for a full House vote in two weeks. Tennessee lawmakers expect to wrap up this session in a few weeks.