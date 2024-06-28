Watch Now
Could Nashville host the Sundance Film Festival?

The Nashville Mayor's office said movie buffs and the production community in Nashville would love to see the Sundance Film Festival move to town.
Posted at 9:07 PM, Jun 27, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a city known for music, could movies be next?

The festival announced it's looking at the possibility of moving, with other cities having announced they'd like them there.

The Mayor's office said Thursday it does not comment on any potential economic development bids, and wouldn't directly say whether it's pursuing the festival.

But it did say:

"Nashville's connections to Sundance are well-known, from the Belcourt as a satellite screen to movies like 'Columbus,' which premiered at Sundance but had a Nashville-based production. Our film and TV production community and cinematic audience would both love to have an experience like Sundance based here if that opportunity were to arise."

