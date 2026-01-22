Could power outages be a concern? Tennessee utilities prepare for winter weather as a snow or ice threat looms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service and the Tennessee Valley Authority are mobilizing crews and equipment ahead of a winter storm that could bring either snow or ice accumulation to Middle Tennessee this weekend.

The threat of power outages

The threat of ice has utility officials particularly concerned, as even small amounts can cause widespread power outages by bringing down trees and power lines.

"Ice is, of course, the more detrimental weather pattern for us, so we are hopeful there is no ice in this mix," said Brent Baker, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations and Innovations Officer for Nashville Electric Service.

Baker said ice accumulation of a quarter to half inch becomes "really problematic, because tree limbs will break and fall into lines. As well as the wind on the ice that's on the lines will cause damage."

The 1994 ice storm remains a stark reminder of what ice can do to the power grid. That storm brought widespread, long-lasting outages across Middle Tennessee as heavy ice toppled trees and power lines.

Nashville Electric Service is preparing crews to work around the clock to restore any outages. "We'll have alternating crews 24 hours a day, to make sure we're ready to respond quickly," Baker said.

Keeping up with power demand

TVA is preparing for increased power demand as temperatures are expected to plunge, early next week. "TVA has done all the preparation that we possibly can to be ready for this," said Scott Brooks, TVA spokesperson.

TVA has been busy winterizing equipment after some coal and natural gas powered plants failed to run during extreme cold weather in 2022. Over the summer, NewsChannel 5 got a rare tour inside the Gallatin Fossil Plant. The Gallatin location was one of those facilities that couldn't produce power during the 2022 polar vortex. Brooks says they've spent big money insulating various equipment and electric lines to ensure that never happens again. "TVA has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in winterizing and weatherizing some of those units that had issues," said Brooks. "That [2022 winter storm] exposed kind of a vulnerability we had never seen before with those, especially those coal units and some of the natural gas units."

TVA also plans to use their natural gas plants that can start running within a few minutes, to keep up with peak demand. "That's really what the importance of natural gas is. Flexibility and ability to meet those peak demands," Brooks said.

TVA hopes they won't need to ask customers to reduce electricity usage, but officials say it remains a possibility.

Residents should prepare now by charging electronic devices, gathering blankets and warm clothing, and ensuring they know where emergency supplies are located. "Make sure all of your blankets and all your warm weather gear is ready and you know where it is. Don't wait til this weekend," Baker said.

