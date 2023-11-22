Could the future Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway include electric vehicle racing? One new group hopes so.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Called 'Cumberland Yards', it's the latest proposal for the future of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

"When it was first put together by the city leaders back in the 1800's it was known as Cumberland Park, and it was a beautiful green space for the community," said Mike Kopp, Chairman of the Fairgrounds Preservation Partners — the new group behind the idea.

The proposal is described as 'a nostalgic nod' to the Fairgrounds past, featuring park space, housing and commercial space for musicians, singers and songwriters.

But perhaps the biggest change would be the racetrack itself.

"So we just started asking around people that we knew in the automotive industry, 'what else is there in racing?'" Kopp said. "And what came back was, 'hey, electric vehicle racing'."

To satisfy a clause in Metro's Charter, the campus would feature a straight-line race track for electric vehicles. Kopp said it would make for a less noisy race.

But Metro Council Member Sheri Weiner has her doubts.

"We need to make sure that we're adhering to several things: the charter, the rules and that's the system that guides us, and we're in the middle of that process right now," she said.

Weiner voted in support of the previous proposal with Bristol Motor Speedway to bring a NASCAR track.

"I support it," she said. "I supported it then because it checked my boxes: taxpayer, neighbors, sound."

She said the plan should still be considered before moving on to something new.

"But at the end of the day, for other proposals to think they can come in and skip the process and leapfrog in order to be able to take out a proposal that they don't want — I'm not sure I understand that rational," said Weiner.

Kopp said Cumberland Yards is still in its early stages, and plans to meet with more city leaders.

"The Mayor welcomes ideas new and old, but for now, the office's focus is on other large projects," A representative with the mayor's office said.

Meanwhile, the group group Save My Fairgrounds released a statement of their own:

"What they really want to do is kill the speedway and open up 23 MORE acres for private development (evidently the 10 acres the city gave Ingram isn’t enough to make their bad deal work). In the process, they take away parking for the flea market, space for the Fair, space for concerts and events, 800+ parking spaces that can be used for soccer games or events at Geodis."