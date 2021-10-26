Could WNBA team come to Nashville?

Metro sports leaders are looking to the future — and the possibility of another professional sports team moving to Nashville.

"The sports authority, as the landlord for the city's pro sports facilities, the topic came up, why aren't there any women playing in our facilities?" said Monica Fawknotson, Metro Sports Authority executive director.

The Metro Sports Authority has been looking into the possibility of a WNBA team moving to Nashville, even before the league announced that it may be looking to expand in the near future.

The group has hired a consultant who has already said Nashville has the population size and facilities to support a women's professional team — Bridgestone Arena and Municipal Auditorium come to mind as possible locations.

But the Sports Authority says the consultant is now designing a survey to see if there's specific interest for a WNBA team to play here, and exactly where they would play here.