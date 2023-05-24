Could you pass the 3rd Grade TCAP reading assessment? We have a practice test!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most Tennessee third graders didn't pass their TCAP reading assessment which decides whether or not they'll be moving up to the next grade.

According to results released late last week, the numbers are showing that less than 20 percent of the students exceeded expectations. Friday's results showed that only 27 percent met expectations too.

Want to see how you'd do on the statewide test? Here's a look at the 3rd Grade Practice Test for English & Language Arts! The quiz is 22 questions.

Let us know how you did!