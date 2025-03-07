Could your job be slowly killing you? New CDC study looks into jobs with high IPF deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Could your job be slowly killing you? The CDC says new studies show those who work certain jobs, or in specific industries, could be more likely to develop a deadly lung condition.

The CDC put together an analysis of what's called Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). It's a lung condition that comes from scarring and declining lung function. Researchers found from 2020 to 2022 almost 68,000 deaths among employed people were associated with IPF. They say 21% of those deaths may be related to exposures on the job.

The study shows high mortality rates for men with jobs in utilities or community and social service work. For women it's work in public administration, farming, fishing, and forestry work. The highest number of IPF deaths happened to men in the manufacturing industry and in management positions. The most women IPF-related deaths in women were in the health care, social assistance, and office and administrative support work.

If you're feeling like your job is causing health problems, or you feel job burnout, the Mayo Clinic has shared a few ways to spot it and take action. They say you should talk to your boss about your concerns to make changes or solve problems. Seek support by asking co-workers, friends, and love ones or see if your job offers an assistance program.

They say you should make sure you are getting regular physical activity and a good amount of sleep every night as well.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.