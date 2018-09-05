Council Approves Waste Plant To Move To Haynes-Trinity Neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Council Members approved a controversial ordinance that will move a non-hazardous liquid waste plant to a new location.

The ordinance allowing Onsite Environmental to move to the 2800 block of Whites Creek Pike in the Haynes-Trinity neighborhood was approved Tuesday night.

Members of the Haynes-Trinity neighborhood coalition fought the ordinance out of concerns for their health.

The company's attorney said the move will have minimal affect on residents. Due to the re-development of the area next to the Cumberland River, Onsite Environmental needs to move to meet new zoning requirements.