Council member wants required parking for short-term rentals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A metro council member wants to change requirements for short-term rentals to have a required amount of parking.

Councilman Freddie O'Connell is introducing the legislation Tuesday, which would change the way the city views non-owner-occupied homes.

"We've mostly worked to get non-owner occupied permits, which are effectively, commercial use, out of purely residential neighborhoods," said O'Connell.

While he said he had Germantown in mind for the new rule, it would be effective citywide. Also, it could include requirements besides parking.

"When you get that permit, you're converting something to a commercial use that might not have been. And so, logically you should get requirements, like parking, etc. and that's one of the principal impacts here. You would need a parking space per bedroom... it's going to make it essentially the same requirement for hotels," said O'Connell.

Those who live in the neighborhood said short-term guests can be a nuisance.

"You've got some late-night conversations and chatter and it doesn't bother me as much as it bothers my husband," said Rebekah Sampson. "Obviously, if somebody's staying somewhere short term, they're not doing the things like emptying the trash cans and like all of the things that just become annoying for neighbors."

Sampson said she thinks the bill is a good idea. Although, it's not typically too bad near her, in dense areas it could make a difference.

"Nobody saw this level of tourism coming to Nashville at the pace that it did. So, we've gotta make some adjustments."