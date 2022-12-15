Councilman proposes shifting some Titans stadium money to DCS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes is proposing to shift some money in line for the proposed new Titans stadium to the state Department of Children's Services.

The proposal comes after several revelations from NewsChannel 5 Investigates and a newly-released state audit outlining failures at DCS that the state says endangers children.

Mendes says at the next council meeting, he'll propose an idea involving the $500 million the state has agreed to kick in for the cost of a new domed Titans stadium.

Mendes is proposing a resolution asking the Mayor to ask state lawmakers to only give $450 million for the stadium, and re-routing the other $50 million to DCS.

Mendes says the Mayor's office has told him the tax revenue the new Titans stadium would bring over 30 years — paid by mainly tourists — would be close to $3 billion.

"That's much, much, much more than we'll ever need to pay the bonds to build the stadium," Mendes said.

Mendes says that extra revenue, according to the Mayor's office figures, could be used to cover the $50 million the state could divert to DCS.

"Lets just get more money from the tourists, get it over to DCS to build the facilities they need to to take care of our kids," Mendes said.

Mendes' proposal is just a request to state lawmakers. They would have the final say.