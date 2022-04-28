Councilmember Freddie O'Connell announces bid for Nashville mayor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than a year out from the election, Metro councilmember Freddie O'Connell will run to become Nashville's next mayor.

O'Connell confirmed his run in a message to NewsChannel 5.

But O'Connell isn't the only one already announcing his intention. Others have considered runs but not fully announced, including Thistle Farms CEO Hal Cato, Metro's former economic director Matt Wiltshire and Covenant Pay CEO Quincy McKnight. Previously, McKnight considered running for the 5th Congressional District. Wiltshire will leave his job with Metro at the end of the month.

Current Mayor John Cooper wouldn't confirm in an interview with NewsChannel 5 if he was running for re-election, but noted he "was doing a good job."

O'Connell — a native Nashvillian — joined Metro Council in 2015. He serves the city's 19th District, which comprises a chunk of the downtown corridor, some of Midtown, a piece of Germantown and Music Row.

His resume includes being the president of the Salemtown Neighbors Neighborhood Association, board of directors for WeGo (formerly Nashville MTA), the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, a board member of the Belcourt Theatre and board member of Walk/Bike Nashville.

O'Connell has $55,083 on hand, according to campaign finance records.

Voters will select Nashville's next mayor in late summer 2023.

Emily Luxen contributed to this report.