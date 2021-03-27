Councilwoman eyes new North Nashville community center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While thousands of bank accounts across Nashville have already received a boost of $1400 from the latest pandemic relief bill, it also means there’s more money set to come to the city, to the tune of $132 million. So how should the city spend it?

Metro Councilwoman Sharon Hurt is looking to neighborhoods like North Nashville, which she says can be helped by part of the $132 million pandemic relief payment the city of Nashville is set to receive.

Hurt says she envisions a community center similar to Casa Azafran to be built in North Nashville as a one-stop-shop resource for the people who live and work there.

She says the community is in need of a place that can provide North Nashville with Financial Literacy training and even mental health options -- all things exacerbated by COVID-19.

"The pandemic has shown that there has been a lot of things that we have to combat, especially those people of color, and I think if we can address those community concerns and make sure that our people have the things that they need then it’s going to create an opportunity for our economics to thrive," Hurt said.

The Mayor's office has said they are still working on the overall spending plan for the pandemic relief funds.