Country Delite Farms dairy facility in Nashville to close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dairy Farmers of America announced in a press release Wednesday that it plans to close its Country Delite Farms manufacturing facility in February.

The facility on Church Street in Nashville currently employs 99 people, according to DFA.

"Business decisions that impact people’s lives are always difficult," said Tom Murray, president of DFA Dairy Brands South. "We evaluated multiple options to make the facility profitable, and it became apparent that ceasing operations was the best long-term strategy. The employees at this facility have done an excellent job, and we greatly appreciate all their hard work and dedication."

DFA said the closure does not impact DFA’s other Nashville manufacturing facility that produces Purity Dairy products.

The dairy closure is a loss that Lipscomb University Professor Andrew Borchers says is part of a larger trend.

Borchers says compared to the 1970s, Americans drink 40% less milk today per capita.

"They are switching to more non-dairy and plant-based alternatives, like almond milk or banana-based milk. You can see it in the grocery store shelves with milk versus non-dairy kinds of products," Borchers said.

Dairy Farmers of America says its currently evaluating what its options are for the current site on Church Street.