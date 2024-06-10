Country-loving crowd at CMA Fest wowed by U.S. Navy Band Country Current

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many country song lyrics honor members of the military and veterans.

On the last day of CMA Fest in Nashville, it was active service members performing hits like God Bless The U.S.A.

The U.S. Navy Band Country Current performed for free for a half hour at Ascend Park. Regularly, the country-bluegrass band plays the President and other dignitaries.

The band connected quickly with the crowd, especially the veterans. One Navy veteran was even invited backstage to meet the band.

"It's amazing to see thousands of thousands of people gathered together to celebrate the music I certainly love and love to play," said MU1 Caleb Cox, the lead singer and a guitarist.

The band's got history in Nashville. They've performed at the Grand Ole Opry. Country Current's been around 50 years, however, this is the band's first time at CMA Fest.

After this weekend, they say there's nothing like celebrating our country with a country-loving crowd.

"This is what it's all about. This is why we go out and do this," Cox said.

If you're taking any road trips this summer, there's a chance the band will be in the city you're visiting. This is their busy season. They're off to Baltimore next.