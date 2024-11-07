Country Music Association announces initial lineup for this years CMA Awards

The Country Music Association has announced its initial lineup of performers for the 58th annual CMA Awards!
The lineup includes Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle and Lainey Wilson.
The event, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 20.
Tickets to the event are still on sale here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
