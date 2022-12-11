Country Music Hall of Fame free admission on annual Ford Community Day.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those who happen to be visiting Nashville Sunday and want to check the Country Music Hall of Fame off their bucket list, or even locals who have not had a chance to go to the museum in a while, Sunday is your lucky day - CMHOF is offering free admission as part of its annual Ford Community Day, sponsored by the Ford Motor Company Fund.

It will also be a busy day of performances and programs for the whole family, such as a performance by Runaway June and a songwriter session with Parker Welling. Charlie McKoy will also be featured as a musician spotlight.

People can bring their kids to the Taylor Swift Education Center for cool activities like a ukulele workshop and a musical instrument petting zoo.

People can also get some special discounts on food and at the museum store if you are a Ford driver. All you have to do is show your keys and get 10% off your purchase.

Those who want a membership to the museum can get $5 off on individual passes, or $10 off for the family.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free tickets can be reserved on the Country Music Hall of Fame's website. There will also be a limited number of tickets available at the door.