Country music legend Jeannie Seely remembered in “5,398th Opry Show” memorial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friends, fellow musicians and Grand Ole Opry members gathered to celebrate the life of country music legend Jeannie Seely in a memorial service billed as "Jeannie Seely's 5,398th Opry Show."

Seely, who performed more than any other artist in the Opry's 100-year history, passed away earlier this month from complications of an intestinal infection. She was 85.

"We're going to miss her... we're going to miss all the love and joy she gave us whenever we met. This is for you Jeannie," said Tanya Trotter of War and Treaty during the memorial.

The celebration of life was appropriately broadcast on WSM radio, with musicians performing some of Seely's hits alongside the legend's own band.

Dan Rogers, Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry, remembered Seely's playful backstage charm.

"I would be behind my desk, and I would hear 'Mr. Rogers', and there would be Seely with her arms outstretched saying whatever was on her mind," Rogers said.

At the time of her death, Seely was considered the oldest actively working female entertainer in country music.

"Jeannie connected with artists, musicians, songwriters, industry personnel from all generations and backgrounds right up until her final days," said Mike Terry, WSM Radio Host and Opry Announcer.

In 2018, Seely received a star in Walk of Fame Park, where she joked, "And when they get to my spot I want them to jump up and down... and dance."

"And I'm absolutely convinced one of the things she loved most about her 85 years here with us on Earth was saying something that would leave you truly speechless," Rogers said.

