Country music singer Frankie Miller dies at 95

BRADY, Texas (WTVF) — Country music singer and songwriter Frankie Miller has died at the age of 95.

Miller passed away from natural causes at his home on Saturday, according to Heart of Texas Records President Tracy Pitcox.

“Frankie had just completed work and released his biography, ‘The Blackland Farmer: Life Among Country Music Legends,’ written by Greg Wilson,” Pitcox said. “He remained active in the industry and continued to enjoy making music into his 90s.”

Pitcox added that Miller performed with longtime friend Willie Nelson at the Luck Reunion festival just a few years ago.

Born Dec. 17, 1930, in Victoria, Texas, Miller began his music career as a teenager after forming his first band, The Drifting Texans. Early appearances on local radio stations helped him land a contract with Gilt Edge Records, a subsidiary of Four Star Records.

Miller released his first singles in 1951 before his career was interrupted by military service during the Korean War. He served with distinction, earning the Bronze Star and reaching the rank of sergeant.

After returning home, Miller resumed recording, signing with Columbia Records and cutting songs including “Hey Where Ya Goin?” and “It’s No Big Thing.”

His breakthrough came in 1959 with the Starday Records release “Blackland Farmer,” which became one of the label’s biggest hits. The song reached the Top 5 on the country charts and later returned to the charts in 1961, crossing over to pop audiences. Miller said the song was inspired by his uncle, and it became the signature hit of his career.

Other successful songs included “Family Man,” “Baby Rocked Her Dolly” and “A Little South of Memphis.”

Cashbox Magazine named Miller the “Most Promising Country Artist” in 1960. During his career, he performed on the Louisiana Hayride and appeared as a guest on both the Grand Ole Opry and Ozark Jubilee.

He also toured alongside country music legends including Johnny Cash, George Jones, Patsy Cline, Ernest Tubb, Buck Owens, Lefty Frizzell and Willie Nelson.

As a songwriter, Miller’s music was recorded by artists such as Webb Pierce, Jessie Colter, Pat Boone, Faron Young and Dwight Yoakam.

Miller returned to touring in the 1990s and later found international success, including performances in England and Sweden well into his 80s.

He signed with Heart of Texas Records in 2005 and continued releasing music in his later years, including “The Family Man” in 2006, “Back When Gas Was 60 Cents A Gallon” in 2012 and “A Friend Remembered: My Tribute To George Jones” in 2020.

Miller is survived by his daughters, Sandi Wilson and Lori Chaney, their husbands, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.