Country music stars return to Music City for the 57th annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music stars are in Nashville today for the 57th annual Country Music Awards. It is all happening downtown at Bridgestone Arena.

The hosts this year are past CMA winner Luke Bryan, and retired football star and University of Tennessee alumnus Peyton Manning. Presenters include legends such as Paula Abdul, Bill Anderson, Jordan Davis, Sara Evans, and many more.

There will be performances by Jelly Roll and K. Michelle, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs just to name a few.

The artists have been rehearsing for the past few days and are ready to put on a show.

This year, Tanya Tucker is taking the stage with Little Big Town. She said it has been such an amazing year and performing at the CMA Awards caps it off.

"Being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, I mean...I don't know how much better it can get! I'm just thankful they inducted me, and that they see fit for me to be in the Hall of Fame," said Tucker.

The awards show start at 8 p.m. Central. Anyone downtown should expect road closuresaround Bridgestone.