Watch Now
News

Actions

Stay updated on road closures ahead of the CMA Awards on November 8

The CMA Awards kick off in about a week, but the preparation starts as soon as Wednesday!
Posted at 6:52 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 07:53:36-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The CMA Awards kick off in about a week, but the preparation starts as soon as Wednesday!

Road closures will begin November 1 with a sidewalk closing along 6th Avenue from Demonbreun to Broadway, so you're urged to be on the lookout for pedestrians.

This closure will be in effect through November 9.

Poster image (8).jpg

As we get closer to the main event, additional closures will take place and we will keep you updated right here!

In the meantime, take a look at the nominees!

Lainey Wilson tops the list again for most CMA Award nominations

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning live from Nashville at 8 p.m. on November 8.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens