Stay updated on road closures ahead of the CMA Awards on November 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The CMA Awards kick off in about a week, but the preparation starts as soon as Wednesday!

Road closures will begin November 1 with a sidewalk closing along 6th Avenue from Demonbreun to Broadway, so you're urged to be on the lookout for pedestrians.

This closure will be in effect through November 9.

As we get closer to the main event, additional closures will take place and we will keep you updated right here!

In the meantime, take a look at the nominees!

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning live from Nashville at 8 p.m. on November 8.