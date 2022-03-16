Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos.

CMT announced the nominees Wednesday for the fan-voted awards show.

Brown received four, including video of the year, for his hit “One Mississippi." Carrie Underwood, who has won a record 23 CMT awards, is also nominated for video of the year for her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.” Kelsea Ballerini is up for three awards and is co-hosting the show with actor Anthony Mackie.

It airs live from Nashville on April 11 on NewsChannel 5.

View the full list of nominations below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR:



Brandi Carlile - “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson - “‘Til You Can't”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - “If I Didn't Love You”

Kacey Musgraves - “justified”

Kane Brown - “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs - “Forever After All”

Maren Morris - “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert - “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton - “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:



Brandi Carlile - “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett - “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves - “justified”

Maren Morris - “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert - “If I Was A Cowboy”

Tenille Arts - “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:



​​Cody Johnson - “’Til You Can't”

Eric Church - “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown - “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan - “Waves”

Luke Combs - “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett - “Country Again”

Walker Hayes - “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR:



Brothers Osborne - “I'm Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay - “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae - “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion - “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee - “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band - “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC:



BRELAND - “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion - “I Can't”

Elvie Shane - “My Boy”

Parker McCollum - “To Be Loved By You”

Priscilla Block - “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts - “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:



Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - “Thinking 'Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line - “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - “If I Didn't Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley - “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan - “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:



Brothers Osborne - “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

George Strait - “Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton - “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown - “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY - “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND - “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND - “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:

