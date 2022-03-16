Watch
Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

John Amis/AP
FILE - Kane Brown appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2021. Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
Posted at 1:08 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 14:08:39-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos.

CMT announced the nominees Wednesday for the fan-voted awards show.

Brown received four, including video of the year, for his hit “One Mississippi." Carrie Underwood, who has won a record 23 CMT awards, is also nominated for video of the year for her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.” Kelsea Ballerini is up for three awards and is co-hosting the show with actor Anthony Mackie.

It airs live from Nashville on April 11 on NewsChannel 5.

View the full list of nominations below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

  • Brandi Carlile - “Right On Time”
  • Cody Johnson - “‘Til You Can't”
  • Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - “Never Say Never”
  • Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - “If I Didn't Love You”
  • Kacey Musgraves - “justified”
  • Kane Brown - “One Mississippi”
  • Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - “half of my hometown”
  • Luke Combs - “Forever After All”
  • Maren Morris - “Circles Around This Town”
  • Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”
  • Miranda Lambert - “If I Was A Cowboy”
  • Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton - “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

  • Brandi Carlile - “Right On Time”
  • Gabby Barrett - “Footprints On The Moon”
  • Kacey Musgraves - “justified”
  • Maren Morris - “Circles Around This Town”
  • Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”
  • Miranda Lambert - “If I Was A Cowboy”
  • Tenille Arts - “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

  • ​​Cody Johnson - “’Til You Can't”
  • Eric Church - “Heart On Fire”
  • Kane Brown - “One Mississippi”
  • Luke Bryan - “Waves”
  • Luke Combs - “Forever After All”
  • Thomas Rhett - “Country Again”
  • Walker Hayes - “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

  • Brothers Osborne - “I'm Not For Everyone”
  • Dan + Shay - “Steal My Love”
  • Maddie & Tae - “Woman You Got”
  • Old Dominion - “I Was On a Boat That Day”
  • Parmalee - “Take My Name”
  • Zac Brown Band - “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC:

  • BRELAND - “Cross Country”
  • Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion - “I Can't”
  • Elvie Shane - “My Boy”
  • Parker McCollum - “To Be Loved By You”
  • Priscilla Block - “Just About Over You”
  • Tenille Arts - “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

  • Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
  • Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - “Thinking 'Bout You”
  • Nelly & Florida Georgia Line - “Lil Bit”
  • Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - “If I Didn't Love You”
  • Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley - “Freedom Was A Highway”
  • Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan - “Buy Dirt”
  • Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:

  • Brothers Osborne - “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”
  • George Strait - “Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”
  • H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton - “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”
  • Kane Brown - “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”
  • Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY - “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”
  • Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND - “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”
  • Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND - “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:

  • Brittney Spencer - “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
  • Carly Pearce - “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)
  • Cody Johnson - “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
  • Jon Pardi - “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)
  • Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)
  • Lainey Wilson - “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio) 
