Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos.
CMT announced the nominees Wednesday for the fan-voted awards show.
Brown received four, including video of the year, for his hit “One Mississippi." Carrie Underwood, who has won a record 23 CMT awards, is also nominated for video of the year for her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.” Kelsea Ballerini is up for three awards and is co-hosting the show with actor Anthony Mackie.
It airs live from Nashville on April 11 on NewsChannel 5.
View the full list of nominations below:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR:
- Brandi Carlile - “Right On Time”
- Cody Johnson - “‘Til You Can't”
- Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - “Never Say Never”
- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - “If I Didn't Love You”
- Kacey Musgraves - “justified”
- Kane Brown - “One Mississippi”
- Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - “half of my hometown”
- Luke Combs - “Forever After All”
- Maren Morris - “Circles Around This Town”
- Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”
- Miranda Lambert - “If I Was A Cowboy”
- Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton - “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)”
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:
- Brandi Carlile - “Right On Time”
- Gabby Barrett - “Footprints On The Moon”
- Kacey Musgraves - “justified”
- Maren Morris - “Circles Around This Town”
- Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”
- Miranda Lambert - “If I Was A Cowboy”
- Tenille Arts - “Back Then, Right Now”
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:
- Cody Johnson - “’Til You Can't”
- Eric Church - “Heart On Fire”
- Kane Brown - “One Mississippi”
- Luke Bryan - “Waves”
- Luke Combs - “Forever After All”
- Thomas Rhett - “Country Again”
- Walker Hayes - “Fancy Like”
GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR:
- Brothers Osborne - “I'm Not For Everyone”
- Dan + Shay - “Steal My Love”
- Maddie & Tae - “Woman You Got”
- Old Dominion - “I Was On a Boat That Day”
- Parmalee - “Take My Name”
- Zac Brown Band - “Same Boat”
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC:
- BRELAND - “Cross Country”
- Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion - “I Can't”
- Elvie Shane - “My Boy”
- Parker McCollum - “To Be Loved By You”
- Priscilla Block - “Just About Over You”
- Tenille Arts - “Back Then, Right Now”
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:
- Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
- Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - “Thinking 'Bout You”
- Nelly & Florida Georgia Line - “Lil Bit”
- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - “If I Didn't Love You”
- Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley - “Freedom Was A Highway”
- Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan - “Buy Dirt”
- Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - “half of my hometown”
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:
- Brothers Osborne - “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”
- George Strait - “Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”
- H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton - “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”
- Kane Brown - “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”
- Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY - “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”
- Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND - “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”
- Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND - “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”
CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:
- Brittney Spencer - “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
- Carly Pearce - “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)
- Cody Johnson - “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
- Jon Pardi - “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)
- Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)
- Lainey Wilson - “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)