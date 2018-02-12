Country Stars React To Daryle Singletary's Death

1:30 PM, Feb 12, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Country Music world was in mourning Monday after the sudden death of Daryle Singletary. He was 46.  

"I love Daryle Singletary's heart and soul -- for life, for others and for true country music. Co-producing his first LP was a highlight in my career. He is one of the best and made me a better artist. My love and prayers are sent to Holly and the family. Thanks for the memories, brother." - Randy Travis

"Daryle Singletary -- one of the single greatest singers who ever sang a son. I loved singing with him. We shared a kindred spirit on and off the stage. I will miss him dearly. Rest in Peace my friend." - Rhonda Vincent

"We're gonna miss the man with the golden voice." - Bobby Bare

"We're shocked and saddened to hear of Daryle Singletary's passing; a great Classic Country voice! Our thoughts are with his family." - Members of EXILE

"I am shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of an amazing family man, vocalist and friend. Daryle has one of the best voices ever to grace country music. He's the only person besides Johnny Paycheck who could properly sing 'Old Violin' with the necessary emotion and talent." - Jeannie Seely

"I just did a commercial with Daryle and Rhonda Vincent. I feel terrible for his family, wife and kids. Country music has lost another great voice and an all around good guy." - Johnny Lee

"Daryle was everybody's favorite singer. It's not okay with me for there to be a world without him! There's a Daryle sized hole in country music now and forever." - Max T. Barnes

"Mr. Daryle was a great singer, great person, a great friend and a great country music artist! We will miss him and, along with all the fans, are devastated with his passing." - Mickey Gilley

"Daryle was a one of a kind true country singer. You could hear his idol, Keith Whitley, pour out of him every time he sang. Daryle was a kindhearted friend, stellar artist and will be sorely missed. We will be praying for his family in this time. Heaven just got an amazing singer." - Tim Rushlow

