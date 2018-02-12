Country Stars React To Daryle Singletary's Death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Country Music world was in mourning Monday after the sudden death of Daryle Singletary. He was 46.
Rough morning for me. One of my favorite singers, Daryle Singletary, has passed away this morning unexpectedly. He’s the one who convinced me to move to Nashville. Praying hard for his family✝️Love you Daryle
"I love Daryle Singletary's heart and soul -- for life, for others and for true country music. Co-producing his first LP was a highlight in my career. He is one of the best and made me a better artist. My love and prayers are sent to Holly and the family. Thanks for the memories, brother." - Randy Travis
"Daryle Singletary -- one of the single greatest singers who ever sang a son. I loved singing with him. We shared a kindred spirit on and off the stage. I will miss him dearly. Rest in Peace my friend." - Rhonda Vincent
Our hearts are breaking at the loss of Daryle Singletary this morning. He was a great friend to us all, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/kuWgVs8pFa
Daryle Singletary was one of my very favorite country singers. I just saw him and hugged his neck at Mel Tillis' memorial. I'm so thankful for that. Go rest high Daryle! All our prayers are with your family now! pic.twitter.com/0mugMTBo4Z
"We're shocked and saddened to hear of Daryle Singletary's passing; a great Classic Country voice! Our thoughts are with his family." - Members of EXILE
"I am shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of an amazing family man, vocalist and friend. Daryle has one of the best voices ever to grace country music. He's the only person besides Johnny Paycheck who could properly sing 'Old Violin' with the necessary emotion and talent." - Jeannie Seely
Daryle Singletary, was a man’s man. He was in all respects, one of the greats. A Country Music Singer’s Singer. We will miss our friend and hold close his loving family in prayer.
Until we meet on the shores of the everlasting Rest In Peace.
"Daryle was a one of a kind true country singer. You could hear his idol, Keith Whitley, pour out of him every time he sang. Daryle was a kindhearted friend, stellar artist and will be sorely missed. We will be praying for his family in this time. Heaven just got an amazing singer." - Tim Rushlow