County fair performers to Nashville stars: Siblings bring lifetime of music to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even on a Wednesday night in downtown Nashville, the music never stops. The city's famous Broadway district pulses with energy and talent – and you never know who might be performing on any given stage.

At Nash House Southern Spoon and Saloon, one group stands out: Renata The Band, a sibling trio whose musical journey began long before they arrived in Music City.

"The three of us started Renata The Band and that was our outlet to start playing original music," said Collin Rolf, who performs alongside siblings Adrienne and Benny.

While their sound may seem fresh, their history as performers stretches back to childhood. I asked them if they had any of those old video clips. Without hesitation, the group knew exactly what I was looking for to visually show how far they've come. To see that, watch in the player above.

"As much as we love writing and everything, we grew up performing," Adrienne said.

The siblings' parents were instrumental in nurturing their talents, creating a truly mobile musical family. Their childhood was spent traveling from venue to venue across the country.

"It was like a parade float! My mom was pulled by a golf cart so my mom drove and like played harmonica and sang and then the boys and myself and my dad were on the back playing," Adrienne said.

Their parents even sold their house because the family spent more time on the road than at home.

"We'd be gone from June to November and then January to April," Adrienne said.

From county fairs in the Midwest to the bright lights of Nashville's Lower Broadway, the trio's journey has been defined by their unique bond.

"As much as we are siblings, there's a big mutual respect that we all have for each other," Adrienne said.

"There's a common goal that we have," Collin added.

Collin is the oldest, followed by Adrienne and then the youngest, Benny.

When asked to reflect on their journey, the siblings acknowledged how far they've come while remaining grateful for their shared experiences.

"It's a good reminder to just go back and look at how far we've come," Adrienne said. "We may not be here... but we've come from here."

For these three musicians, the greatest reward isn't just performing on Nashville's famous stages – it's doing so together.

"At the end of the day, I can look to my left and look to my right and my brother's gonna be there. My two best friends in the whole world," Adrienne said.

“I’m doing it with the two people who, I mean, out of anyone in this world, would be them that I’d want to do it with," Benny said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.