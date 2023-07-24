Watch Now
Couple almost shot in the middle of the interstate, caught in between two other drivers

WTVF
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jul 24, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chris and Carolyn Driver were driving home to Georgia Monday morning on I-65, when they were suddenly caught in between two other drivers shooting at each other near Rosa Parks.

The couple said they heard a few loud bangs before the bullets flew inches in front of their faces.

"I heard two booms, I just screamed because I thought I was shot. I told my husband, 'I think I'm shot because I'm bleeding!'" Carolyn said.

"We saw nothing. We were minding our business on our way back home, and BAM! Just the noise, it shattered the windows," Chris said.

Carolyn and Chris are expected to be okay, but they have some cuts and bruises from the shattered glass.

Metro Police said the shooting involved a white Dodge Charger and a blue Toyota, and ask anyone in the area who may have more information to call them.

