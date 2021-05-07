Couple loses nearly 70 pounds together during the pandemic

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A couple who lost nearly 70 pounds together during the pandemic said the key to a healthy lifestyle is consistency.

During quarantine, most people packed on the pounds. "Being at home, you start grabbing snacks, "Murtuza Chaklasi said.

Fatema and Murtuza Chaklasi decided it was the perfect time to get in shape! "We slapped unhealthy food, literally, out of each other's hands. We adopted a very disciplined eating regimen, and we held each other accountable to get our workouts in," Fatema Chaklasi said.

They lost the weight by exercising daily. They also cut sugar and processed foods out of their diet. Chaklasi said, "One of the things I say that often shocks people is that we tend to not weigh ourselves as often because I feel like we are way more than a number on a scale."

In addition, they were able to work out without spending a pretty penny on a gym membership or fancy diet. It's something Martuza can smile about. Chaklasi said, "Absolutely! I’m all for the budget and that makes me happy too."

Fatema said if you train your mind, your body will follow. Chaklasi said, "I don’t remember the last time I drank soda, or when we ate pizza… March last year."

The couple said they feel like newlyweds because they're so happy! "This is way more than fitting into a bikini, or getting that thigh gap, or anything like that,” Chaklasi said, “This is about a goal you set for yourself, and just overall feeling better. I think physical well-being does feed into your mental state of mind."

This weekend they're celebrating a special milestone. "It is our 16th wedding anniversary today, and in lieu of actual gifts, we’ve decided to gift each other the gift of better health," Chaklasi said.