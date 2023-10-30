Couple prepares for court battle after giving $165,000 to UBuildIt Nashville, becoming homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Middle Tennessee couple who said UBuildIt Nashville made them homeless is preparing to go to court.

Understandably, Joseph and Kimberly Story didn't expect to have to live in their Chevy Malibu while their home was built. After all, they signed a contract with the company more than a year ago. But for the better part of the year, they’ve been living in their car with three dogs.

We are following up on their situation because, like you, we care how their story ends.

In August of 2022, the couple signed a contract with the company's owner, Michael Sizemore, and gave him a $165,000 check for a 3-bedroom home to be built. So far, all they have to show for that money is some cleared land in Beechgrove and footers for a foundation.

The issues they first revealed to NewsChannel 5 in September are now spelled out in a complaint filed in a Williamson County civil court. A lawyer has taken on their case pro bono.

The complaint argues the Storys were defrauded, their contract was breached, there was intentional negligence and Sizemore's actions are in violation of the Consumer Protection Act. Additionally, she alleges the work done at a Beechgrove property for the Story home was done illegally, without permits pulled.

“You know, I didn't want to go this far, I didn't want to go to court. I don't want to go to court. We want our house or give us all our money back,” said Joseph.

People gave roughly $2,800 to a GoFundMe set up for the Storys. It helped the Storys stay out of the elements and in a hotel for a few weeks.

“We’re thankful for everyone who's helped us. We more than appreciate it. Thank you!” said Kimberly.

The Storys are seeking at least $275,000 in damages from Sizemore and his company.