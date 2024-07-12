Court documents revealed new details into death of 17-year-old Trinity Bostic

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Court documents have revealed new details into the death of 17-year-old Trinity Bostic.

Bostic was reported missing on June 29, 2024 in Macon County and her remains were found in July by a Tennessee Department of Transportation worker.

On July 4, an autopsy was conducted and it was found that Bostic had been shot in the head. After positively identifying Bostic, her cellphone records were obtained and linked with the phone number of suspect 17-year-old Fernando Perales Mejia.

According to court documents, a search warrant was obtained for Mejia's phone records and after they were compared to Bostic's it was found that the devices met up at around 2:30 p.m. on June 29 and traveled the same routes until just before 11 p.m.

Mejia's vehicle was also captured on several license plate readers throughout Hendersonville.

On July 6, a search warrant was executed, per documents. The search of Mejia's residence found a .9mm loaded magazine and a black bag containing the victim's belongings.

Records state that during an interview, Mejia claimed he had not seen Bostic in over two years. After being confronted with the evidence, he admitted to being with her on June 29.