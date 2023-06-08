Watch Now
News

Actions

Covenant attorney: Parents of shooter want to hand over rights to victim families

the covenant school
WTVF
the covenant school
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 13:20:37-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The attorney representing The Covenant School shooter’s parents says they want to hand over all rights and ownership of the writings to the children of the school.

However, these are in police custody currently.

This is breaking news, we will update as more information comes in.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great