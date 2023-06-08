Covenant attorney: Parents of shooter want to hand over rights to victim families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The attorney representing The Covenant School shooter’s parents says they want to hand over all rights and ownership of the writings to the children of the school.

However, these are in police custody currently.

BREAKING: the attorney representing The Covenant School shooter’s parents says they want to hand over all rights and ownership of the writings to the children of the school— however these are in police custody currently @nc5 — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) June 8, 2023

This is breaking news, we will update as more information comes in.