Covenant families 'disappointed' in new House gallery rules for special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Covenant families spread themselves out among the halls of the capitol on Monday, they were met with a new rule after the House met.

They could no longer bring their 8x11 signs into the House gallery or into Cordell Hull committee rooms. This happened after a nearly two-hour debate of new rules specifically for the special session. In a regular session, handmade signs are a large part of the discourse be it in committee hearings or while lawmakers discuss bills before a vote.

While House leaders discussed the rules, the rules committee conduits — Rep. William Lamberth and Rep. Johnny Garrett — didn't explain what harms the signs posed, but did answer from lawmakers that members of the public could carry guns into Cordell Hull. Firearms aren't allowed inside the Tennessee capitol.

"Tennessee should protect speech rights," the Covenant Families Action Fund leaders said in a statement. "The gallery should be open primarily to the public and political expression, including the use of small signs, is a right protected by the First Amendment and in no way distracts from the members' ability to participate in constructive dialogue."

The families said they felt they "lost a bit of dignity" in their ability to identify as the parents of survivors from the mass shooting, which left six victims including three children.

"Over the last four months, we have met with over 60 policymakers to share our views," leaders said. "Today, we came to watch the beginning of the special session, however, what we witnessed is a disappointing rules package that limits our ability to identify who we are in the gallery."

Gov. Bill Lee's special session on public safety begins at the State Capitol on Monday, Aug. 21. This special session includes only the topics set by the governor. State leaders will discuss 18 topics on an official proclamation from Governor Lee ranging from mental health to juvenile justice.