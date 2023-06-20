Covenant parents describe trauma symptoms in their children in new court filings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than a dozen filings in the Covenant case ask the court to keep the shooter's writings away from the public.

The bulk of these filings come from the parents of children who survived the mass shooting March 27, where six people — including three nine-year-olds — died at The Covenant School. The shooter also died after being confronted by police.

The parents in these filings detail their children having post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms following that day. Those symptoms include their children having a hard time attending the school's interim location and handling their everyday surroundings going through life. Some of the children who were friends with those who died still use the present tense to refer to them, as if they are still here, the parents wrote.

"My child wears a 'Hallie' sweatshirt all day every day – a gift from Hallie’s mom," one parent wrote. "It’s 90 degrees here and my child rarely agrees to take it off: a small reminder of the fun-loving, athletic friend who happened to lead the class line that day instead of my child."

The parents' main argument among the filings is the shooter's writings will further traumatize their children and glorify the shooter who attempted to kill their children.

The daughter of Covenant custodian Mike Hill, also filed a declaration, explaining the pain of losing her father and their struggles with the public's fascination with the shooter's writings. Hill was one of the six who died that day.

"It sickens us to have to write a letter to explain why someone who chose to be voiceless does not deserve to be heard," his daughter Marquita Oglesby wrote. "The most devastating part of this is that the memories of the six lives lost have been diminished and minimized while every thought, drawing, doodle, and action of the shooter is made more relevant by every person who wants to decipher them."

WHERE THE COURT CASE IS

The documents are at the center of a legal battle over whether they should be released to the public.

Chancellor I'Ashea Myles is overseeing the case. Myles previously ruled that the Covenant church, school, and families could have a say in what if any, documents should be released.

Metro Police said the shooter had several journals detailing plans for the shooting and had been planning the attack for months. So far, police have indicated it would take a year to analyze all of the writings and documents from the shooter. As of last week, the writings — still in possession of the Metro Nashville Police Department — would go into the newly established Covenant Children's Trust.

It's not clear when, if ever, those documents would make it into the hands of the families. Right now all the documents are in police custody.

The case is set to be in court again on July 12.

NewsChannel 5 has chosen not to upload the full declarations. The documents include personal details and identifying information about families and children impacted by The Covenant School shooting.