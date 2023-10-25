Covenant shooting first responders honored with hero awards in Times Square

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first responders who answered the call on the day of the tragic Covenant School Shooting received a special award in New York's Times Square this week.

It's a part of a ceremony called the Roll Call of Heroes presented by the First Responder Children's Foundation.

There was a special tribute to those who protect and serve. A 'Hero of Honor' award was presented to MNPD officers Michael Collazo, Jeffrey Mathes, Ryan Cagle, and Zachary Plese. Paramedic Paul Gilmer with Nashville Fire and Medical services also won the award with Dispatcher Jeffrey Bolin with the Nashville Department of Emergency Communications.

Those honored did all they could to protect those who felt helpless during that day that they and people in Metro Nashville will never forget. During the event, proclamations from 18 state governors recognized this Saturday, October 28th as National First Responders Day.

It was also announced that President Joe Biden will do the same.

The President and CEO of the First Responder Children's Foundation, Jillian Crane, says this kind of ceremony helps to acknowledge the sacrifices made not only by the first responders themselves but also by their families.

"These heroes from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Nashville Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, and Nashville Department of Emergency Communications, exemplify the spirit of selflessness that defines the very essence of our nation of first responders."

Crane is urging everyone across the country to take a moment this week to honor those who work tirelessly to protect our communities on October 28th.

She said in times of danger, these heroes run toward the unknown to ensure our safety, especially here in Metro Nashville.