Covenant Strong: Yard signs honor victims in Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The printers at Joslin and Son Signs have been non-stop for days.

"It's been a sad week and it's affected so many people. I don't know anybody that hasn't been affected by this tragedy," owner Bobby Joslin said.

A tragedy, that like so many people, Joslin, is still processing and feeling.

"We've had tornadoes and bombings but nothing to this magnitude where we the national, international spotlight, on innocent people being murdered at a school," he said.

As Nashville simultaneously grieves the lives lost, the question many have asked is what can I do to help?

A friend asked Joslin to do what he's known for.

"He said can we print some signs up to show strength and solidarity and support. And I said yes that's a great idea come to think about it," Joslin said.

He quickly got to work. His friend is partnering with him to pay for all the costs.

"It's free. We're giving them out. We're glad to," Joslin said.

Word of mouth has spread quickly. Hundreds of signs have been distributed so far.

"Hopefully we'll have maybe 2,500 out on the streets and a lot of the neighbors out in Green Hills are really been coming over here picking them up to show their support," he said.

Every interaction, is heartfelt, for Joslin.

"Seeing their pictures and their stories and hearing people come in like 'they went to school, with my daughter went to school'... I mean it's just been overwhelming," he said.

As for how long the printers will keep running, Joslin said, until needed.

"We'll be here bright and early in the morning to keep on pumping them out," he said.