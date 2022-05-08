COVID-19 Community Testing and Vaccination Center opens Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Davidson County COVID-19 Community Testing and Vaccination Center operated by Meharry Medical College will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Center is located at a former Kmart, at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217.

It will serve the community in place of the location at 350 28th Avenue North, which ceased operations on Friday.

Testing and vaccination services at the site are free to the public. No appointment is needed and walk ups are welcome.

Operations can be impacted by weather and other factors, so the Center advises interested parties to stay tuned for the potential of further updates.