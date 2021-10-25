COVID-19 vaccine for young children may be ready next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Pfizer board member and former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner thinks vaccines for young children could begin rolling out next week.

On Friday, scientists at the FDA said that the likely benefits of giving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds far outweigh the potential risks.

The FDA is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine in children.

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb predicted Sunday on "Face the Nation" that the Biden administration could begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for children as soon as November 4.

He said Pfizer is developing a small tray that carries 10 vials at a time and a storage container that is small enough for small-to-medium sized pediatrician's office to stock the vaccine and deliver it.

After the FDA meets, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel will decide whether to grant emergency use.

Although kids are at a lower risk of having a severe outcome due to contracting the virus, many have been hospitalized.

According to the CDC, at least 160 five to 11-year-olds have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.