‘COVID is real and it is very dangerous.’ Lawmaker details 8-month battle with virus, urges vaccinations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following an eight-month battle with COVID-19, GOP Rep. David Byrd is urging the public to “consider getting vaccinated," adding that, "this is an issue that should not divide us."

Byrd released a lenthy statement Friday, saying he was diagnosed with COVID the day before Thanksgiving and was admitted to the hospital on December 5 after he developed pneumonia. He was eventually placed on a ventilator and says his family began planning his funeral.

“For 55 days, I was in an intensive care unit on a ventilator. Although ventilators save lives, the sobering reality is that the overwhelming majority of intubated Covid-19 patients do not survive,” Byrd said.

He described his bout with the virus by saying, “everything that can go wrong with Covid did,” adding that he continued to get sicker and sicker – eventually needing a liver transplant.

“Just when it seemed like I was improving, suddenly I wasn’t. My liver began to fail. I developed jaundice and was later diagnosed with Covid Cholangiopathy. I was told I would need a liver transplant or else I would die. Again, my family prepared for the worst,” he wrote.

Byrd says he received a new liver on June 12, and says, while he still has a long way to go, he’s getting stronger every day.

He ended his statement by encouraging others to get vaccinated: “I have never been against taking the Covid-19 vaccine, but I understand the concerns of those who are hesitant. To them, I would say Covid is real and it is very dangerous. It is a disease that wants to kill us. Please take it seriously. Please consider getting vaccinated. This is an issue that should not divide us.”

Last June, Byrd joined many of the House GOP caucus in approving a resolution that declared the news media “sensationalized the reporting on COVID-19 in the service of political agendas.”

