COVID-related staffing issues cause ‘temporary closures’ next week at 3 Rutherford County schools

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three Rutherford County Schools will have "temporary closures" next week due to staffing issues related to COVID-19.

The district’s Communications Director James Evans confirmed Friday that the closures affect Christiana Middle School, Blackman Middle School and Rockvale Elementary School.

Christiana Middle School: Closed Monday, Aug. 30

Blackman Middle School: Seventh grade closed Monday and Tuesday

Rockvale Elementary School: Grades 3-5 closed Monday-Wednesday

Evans said the temporary closures will allow several staff members who are on quarantine to clear those quarantines and return to classrooms.

"The temporary closures are always a last resort when it becomes necessary because of staff outages related to COVID-19,” Evans added in part.

He said the schools are communicating with parents today about the remote learning plan for each of the situations.