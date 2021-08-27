Watch
COVID-related staffing issues cause ‘temporary closures’ next week at 3 Rutherford County schools

Claire Kopsky
Posted at 12:12 PM, Aug 27, 2021
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three Rutherford County Schools will have "temporary closures" next week due to staffing issues related to COVID-19.

The district’s Communications Director James Evans confirmed Friday that the closures affect Christiana Middle School, Blackman Middle School and Rockvale Elementary School.

  • Christiana Middle School: Closed Monday, Aug. 30
  • Blackman Middle School: Seventh grade closed Monday and Tuesday
  • Rockvale Elementary School: Grades 3-5 closed Monday-Wednesday

Evans said the temporary closures will allow several staff members who are on quarantine to clear those quarantines and return to classrooms.

"The temporary closures are always a last resort when it becomes necessary because of staff outages related to COVID-19,” Evans added in part.

He said the schools are communicating with parents today about the remote learning plan for each of the situations.

