Wilson County Schools to close next week due to 'strong surge' of COVID cases, quarantines

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Schools announced a district-wide closure next week due to “the continued strong surge in recent positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines.”

The district announced the closure on Friday, saying they intend to return to class on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Wilson County Schools, the closure will give the district 10 days to help slow the current trend of positive cases and quarantines. During that time, buildings and buses will be cleaned.

The district said this is not a remote learning period, and they will have to use some of their “stockpile days.” School officials said at this point, with five stockpile days planned to be used next week, they will have seven remaining for this school year.

“While it’s not our desire to issue this closure, we do strongly feel that this closure is necessary based on our current attendance trends among students, teachers and staffs. We sincerely ask that all our families, students, teachers and staffs practice safe health methods during this time,” the district said in part.

The district also released the following information:

ATC employees will report on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. However; the ATC will be closed on Thursday, September 2nd, Friday, September 3rd and Monday, September 6th (Labor Day).

Kids Club activities will remain open.

All extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled, but no practices or activities will be allowed during normal school hours.

Dual enrollment classes will continue as scheduled by the partnering university.

Three Rutherford County Schools will also have "temporary closures" next week due to staffing issues related to COVID-19.